Nix, Charlotte

Charlotte was born in Anniston, Alabama and graduated from Anniston High School in 1956. While in high school she studied piano and played the organ in her Episcopal church. After high school she graduated from Birmingham Southern College. After college, she was employed as typist at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama where she met future husband, 2nd Lt Frank E. Nix, Jr. After a summer at the Arsenal, she went to Kobe Japan as an apprentice missionary with the Episcopal Church. She taught English to students of all ages. Frank knew she was the one for him, so he sent love letters asking her to return to Alabama. After a year in Japan, she returned just before Frank finished his military service. A short courtship followed, and they were married on April 16, 1963, in Anniston. From this time, she and Frank attended the United Methodist Church, going with groups on weekend Lay Witness Missions to share their testimony. They have two sons, John Allen Nix and David Charles Nix.



After their sons were born, she attended and graduated from Emory University in Atlanta with masters in French. Using her music experience, she taught piano in the home until Frank retired from Georgia Power in 1955. She gave up teaching piano so they would be free to travel in their new camper.



In 1977, they joined Mount Paran Church of God, where Charlotte sang in the choir for forty years. She attended Tres Dias, a Christian organization that holds weekend sessions to train in discipleship. She served on Tres Dias teams in several US cities, in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia. Throughout her life, she was a true disciple of Christ as witnessed by her many friends.



She had arthritis for many years but never complained even though it affected her hands and feet. During her later years she had a blood disease that caused her to lose her right leg and a few weeks later also the left leg in 2023. She kept her positive attitude during this time greeting everyone with a smile, but it was hard on her. She went on to be with Jesus, whom she served, on August 28, 2023.





