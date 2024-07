NICHOLS (Hammond), Charlotte



Died June 25, 2024, at the age of 94. She was born in Atlanta, GA, on February 16, 1930.



She retired from The Georgia Association of Educators after 25 years. She was preceded in death by son, Mike. Survived by sons, Ricky and Jimmy; nieces and nephews.



