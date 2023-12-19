MOSLEY, William



Mr. William J. "Goodney" Mosley passed December 16, 2023. The family will receive friends for his homegoing service on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 2090 Joy Lake Rd., Morrow. He is survived by his sisters, Susie McDowell, Beatrice King, Thelma King, and Linda Mosley; brothers, David King and Larry Mosley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. W.D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com.



