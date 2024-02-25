MORRISON, Louise Sappington



Louise Sappington Morrison passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024. She was at her home at the time of her passing with her family. Louise was born June 2, 1932, in Tampa, Florida to Laura and Sam Sappington. Her family moved to Atlanta in 1937. She attended Grady High School, graduating in 1950.



Louise was predeceased in death by her parents; her sisters, Peggy and Dorothy Sappington.



She married James Aubrey Morrison, Sr., (Jimmy) in June 1950. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy, after being married for 57 years. Originally, they lived in Southwest Atlanta, where Louise enjoyed volunteering at her children's elementary school, Kimberly. They were members of Ben Hill Methodist Church, where they made many friends during this time, and some are still dear friends. Louise enjoyed singing in the choir, often singing solos. They moved to Smyrna, GA in 1972 with their two children, Jim and Sherri. Louise remained at this home for 50 years. They were members of Smyrna First United Methodist church for many years.



Louise retired from Prudential Health Care in 1997, after 16 years. For an additional 20 years, she worked as an Administrative Assistant for LifeWell Health Plans, retiring in 2017.



Louise is survived by her two children, James A. Morrison, Jr., (Janie) and Sherri Parsons (Andy); three grandchildren, Michael A. Morrison (Connie), James Chase Morrison (Donovan McMurray), Ryan T. Parsons (Rachel); newly born great-granddaughter, Jennifer Morrison.



Louise considered her greatest accomplishments to be her children, Jim and Sherri. She and Jimmy felt very fortunate and had great lives. She adored her grandchildren and spent as much time possible with them. Her favorite roles were wife, mother and grandmother.



Louise was an animal lover, loving her dog, Pebbles, that lived to be 17 years old. She also had very special grand dogs. We are asking for any donations made to be sent to Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Dr., Marietta, GA 30008. (Place Louise Morrison on the memo line).



A Memorial Service will be held at Carmichael Funeral Home, 2950 King Street, Smyrna, GA 30080, Saturday March 2, 2024, at 4:00 PM. There will be a reception immediately following at the funeral home.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com