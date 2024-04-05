Morgan, Joseph

MORGAN, Jr., Joseph A.



Joseph A. Morgan, Jr., passed away on April 1, 2024, in Decatur, GA. He was a long-term resident of the Decatur Center for Nursing and Healing. He was born September 05, 1944 and is survived by his three brothers, Fr. Martin Morgan, Tulsa, OK, Frank Morgan, Scottdale, GA, and James Morgan, Castle Rock, WA. He was a graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, Scranton, PA, class of 1962. He was a member of the Society of Jesus from 1962 to 1970. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM, at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers, Georgia.





