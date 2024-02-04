Moreland, Evelyn

MORELAND (Kilgore), Evelyn



Evelyn Kilgore Moreland, a devoted mother, beloved grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on February 2, 2024, in Buford, Georgia, at the age of 91. Born on November 6, 1932, in Rome, Georgia, Evelyn was the youngest child and only daughter of Clifford and Jessie Thacker Kilgore.



Evelyn's life was filled with love, joy, and compassionate moments. She had a passion for the simple pleasures in life and enjoyed all God's creatures, many pet dogs and cats, the cows, horses and wildlife on her farm, particularly the birds she kept fed at her feeders and the many deer and turkey she was constantly feeding with corn. Being surrounded by nature and all its wonders brought her immense happiness.



Evelyn left Rome and studied nursing at St. Josephs Nursing school in Atlanta and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and her RN. But, her life centered on her partnership and marriage to the late Thomas Douglas Moreland. She doted on him, as well as her children and grandchildren, and provided support during his successful engineering and public career. Together, they created a loving and nurturing environment for their children, Stephen, Vickie, Melissa, and Holly, instilling in them the values of compassion, hard work, and faith.



Evelyn had a knack or had learned from her mother how to feed a crowd with seemingly little effort and her chocolate pie was constantly and famously requested for family and other fellowship gatherings. To her four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Evelyn was known as MawMaw, and she was a blessed presence in their life, helping their parents and showing up for school, church and sports events. Evelyn was a faithful Christian, a lifelong Baptist and an active member of Sugar Hill Church for 25 years. Her unwavering belief in God and love for reading the Bible brought her immense comfort and strength throughout her journey of life.



In addition to her son and three daughters, Evelyn is survived by daughter-in-law, Allison Moreland; and son-in-law, Brian Bourbeau; grandchildren, Laura Evelyn Sack, Tom Moreland-Smith (Brooke), Clancy Bourbeau, Bonner Bourbeau; and great-granddaughter, Adalynn; her dear brother, James Clifford Kilgore and his wife, Burma; as well as her beloved sister-in-law, Sandra Moreland Stewart. She will also be dearly missed by her nieces, Sheryl Hallock, Charlene Reaves, Susan Hinds, Felicia Weathington, Cary Kilgore, Sandra Trotter; and her nephews, Jim Kilgore, Ellis Kilgore, Rick Kilgore, and Tommy Kilgore; and many other extended family members and friends who were touched by her kindness and love.



The family extends love and gratitude to their mother's caregivers these last four years with special love and appreciation for the long-term loving care provided by Candace and Michelle. The family will gather on Monday, February 5, at Sugar Hill Church at 11:30 AM, for visitation and remembrances. A funeral service will follow at 12:30, with Pastor Neil Strong officiating. Burial will be at Island Ford Baptist Church and friends and family are welcomed to gather afterwards at her beloved farm.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Sugar Hill Church or a charity of your choice in Evelyn's honor.



