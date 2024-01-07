Moore, Thornton

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Thornton Ray Moore, 73, of Atlanta, who passed away peacefully on January 1, 2024. Born in Plymouth, NC, on June 3, 1950, Thornton was the beloved son of the late Robert S. Moore Sr. and Irene Hyman Moore. He was part of a large and nurturing family, growing up with fourteen siblings.

Thornton was a pillar of strength and compassion, survived by his beloved wife, Saundra "Pat"; and daughters, Rashida (Elizabeth) Herbers, Sharida Moore, and Ayana Moore. His grandchildren, Imani, Luna, and Ogba, were recipients of his endless love and kindness. Thornton's life was a testament to the impact of altruism and the enduring power of gentle strength. His profound generosity touched everyone around him.

The Funeral Service will be held on January 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment will follow at South-View Cemetery, with a Repast at Charity Truth Tabernacle Church in Union City.

