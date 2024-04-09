Moore, Gene

MOORE (Wankel), Gene



Gene Catherine Moore peacefully passed to the kingdom on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at age of 98. She was born in Memphis, TN, on October 1, 1925, the only child of Herman and Lucille (Crumpton) Wankel, and she graced the presence of those around her during stays in Mississippi and Arkansas before settling in the Atlanta area.



Gene was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of the Catholic High at the Immaculate Conception and a member of the Delta Beta Delta and Nu Phi Mu sororities. She and Robert "Bob" Moore were married for 62 years until his death in 2010. She was able to travel throughout North America, Europe and Australia accompanying Bob on his dog show judging assignments and with her friends in the Dekalb travelaires. She had so many loving dog companions (that often she resisted acquiring) that she adored and treated as royalty and likewise they worshiped Gene.



She was a loving soul and strong to the end. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Andy and Carol Moore of Covington, GA, and Tom and Jane Moore of Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Sam Moore of Salt Lake City, Rebecca also of Covington, GA, Sarah Bonacuse, her husband, Mike, and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Gregson of Duluth, GA; grandson, Brian Moore of Cumming, GA; granddaughter, Victoria Littauer and husband, Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Landon, twins Ashleigh and Brooklynn of Spring Hill, TN. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Suzanne Moore.



After a series of health issues, she became a resident of the Parc at Duluth with a number of years in independent living and later in personal care. The family would like to express our thanks to the teams of caring professionals led by Carmen and Rafael and to all the caregivers at the Parc Duluth and Crossroads Hospice for the compassionate care that they provided.



There will be a service celebrating Gene's life on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Private burial will be held following the service. The family will gather with friends prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, Gene's request were that contributions be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1438 Sheridan Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, in loving memory of "Gene Wankel Moore."



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, 770-448-5757.





