Moody, Mary

MJ was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 5, 1936 to Paul and Jeanette Moody. She spent most of her formative years in Midtown going to Grady High School, from where she graduated in 1954. She attended Georgia State University.



MJ was a born organizer and thus found work in many different administrative positions with several companies throughout her life. She was an outstanding cook and loved to entertain her friends and family with gourmet meals. She was especially known for her salads. Her dressings were made from scratch and were always magical. She was at her happiest cooking and caring for others.



Early in her life, she played basketball, volleyball, tennis and fast-pitch softball. Later in life she started playing golf and became an avid golfer. She even won the club championship one year.



She moved to North Palm Beach, Florida with her longtime friend, Betty Westmoreland in 2014 and lived there until her death on April 27, 2024.



A Celebration of Life for MJ will be held on May 18, 2024 in Alpharetta, GA. Her friends, family and loved ones are invited to reminisce and honor an amazing woman. MJ loved Atlanta so much after living there for 78 years and asked that her ashes be spread in the area. For details and to RSVP, please email tbolian@bellsouth.net.



