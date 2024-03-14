MITCHEM, Willie Albert



Willie Albert Mitchem, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away on March 9, 2024, with his family surrounding him. He was 88 years old. Born on August 11, 1935, in Conyers, Georgia, he was the son of Mary Ivey and Joe Brown Mitchem. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Joe Mitchem and Neal Mitchem; and his son, Randall Steve Mitchem. In October of 1955, Albert married the love of his life, Ruby Nell Whitmire Mitchem. They were married for 68 years. Albert was a family man, dedicated to working hard to provide for his family. He was a business owner in Gwinnett County from 1963 to 1990, at Mountain Park Grocery Store and Texaco Service Station on Rockbridge Road. From 1990 until retirement in 2009, he owned and operated Mitchem's Texaco on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker. He loved working outdoors and gardening, growing everything from tomatoes and okra to figs and peaches in his Smoke Rise yard. Albert and Ruby always enjoyed hosting their large family for holidays and special occasions at their home.



Albert also loved spending time at his home on Lake Hartwell, where he enjoyed fishing and a slower pace of life.



He is survived by his wife, Ruby Nell Whitmire Mitchem; and their children, Kandy (John) Jaugstetter, Todd (Kristine) Mitchem, and Shannan (Josh) Lovelady. Albert is also survived by his sister, Betty Illa Mitchem Everett; and his sister-in-law, Edna Day. He was a beloved grandfather to Maranda (Daniel) Garrett, Kelsie (Eric) Hays, Mitchem Jaugstetter, Kamryn Jaugstetter, Caroline Mitchem, Audrey Mitchem, Ruby Reese Lovelady, Cole Lovelady, and Tate Lovelady. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 18, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. A Funeral Service honoring Albert's life will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at Tom Wages Snellville. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, 770-979-3200, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



