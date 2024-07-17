MILLS, James Thomas



"Jimmy"



The long, joyful life of James Thomas Mills concluded its final act on July 14, 2024, but Jimmy's remarkable legacy will long endure. Born on April 16, 1927, in Covington, Kentucky, Jimmy emerged from his hardscrabble youth in the Depression era, to lead a life full of optimism and inspiration to others.



After growing up in Tampa, in his mother's boarding house, Jimmy enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and served on the USS Leyte. He enrolled in Georgia Tech on the G.I. Bill, then transferred to Emory University. While in Atlanta, he met and married, Helen Hopkins, with whom he would spend 53 years celebrating life, pursuing adventure, and raising four children. Following Helen's death in 2005, Jimmy was introduced by his children to Nomita Brady, with whom he enjoyed a loving companionship for more than fifteen years in Bethesda, Maryland and Savannah, Georgia, sharing a rich, full life together.



Jimmy received a law degree from the University of Cincinnati, after which he and Helen returned to Atlanta, where he spent his professional life in the insurance business. Although he achieved great success, rising to the position of General Agent for Georgia for the Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company and serving on several corporate boards, including as the first outside director of Crawford & Company, Jimmy's life was more defined by his many activities and passions outside of work.



He had a mellifluous, baritone voice and, at an early age, was a featured soloist in church choirs. There began a lifelong engagement with song and music, including many years as a member of the Huff n' Puffs, a celebrated Atlanta men's glee club. He was a lifelong opera fan and was active in the Metropolitan Opera Company's annual touring visits to Atlanta. He delighted in performing standards from "The American Songbook" with his friends and family and regularly brought the house down with his rendition of "They Call the Wind Maria."



Having grown up on the Gulf Coast, Jimmy developed a passion for fishing at an early age and spent countless hours in far-flung angling pursuits, whether in fresh or saltwater, with live bait, lures, or flies. His annual trips to the Shangri La Lodge fish camp in Steinhatchee, Florida, were among the highlights of his life and, like so many other things, the source of countless stories with which Jimmy regaled his friends and family.



Despite not taking up the sport until his thirties, Jimmy became one of the top tennis players of his generation in Georgia, winning the state doubles title in his sixties. There were few days when he couldn't be found on the tennis court. He especially loved teaching the game to his children, grandchildren, and friends, whom he constantly admonished to "get your racket back early." He also played a leadership role in the work of the Georgia chapter of the U.S. Tennis Association.



Following the lead of his wife, Helen, and drawing on his love for the natural world, Jimmy became a passionate advocate for environmental protection and clean energy, serving on the boards of both The Georgia Conservancy and The Rocky Mountain Institute, the latter as chair for many years. He was a tireless and passionate voice for environmental causes. His environmental activism broadened into a larger commitment to progressive politics, and he was an outspoken and eloquent proponent of social justice, even among unreceptive audiences.



Jimmy never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. His intellectual curiosity was unbounded and his gift for both oral and written expression made him both a delightful conversation partner and a wise counselor. He lived every day with enthusiasm and gratitude, always inspiring and helping those around him to be the best version of themselves, as he aspired to be. His unflagging optimism and love for life set an example for all who knew him.



In addition to Nomita, Jimmy is survived by his four children and their spouses, Helen Mills (Susan Spriggs) of Savannah, Betsy Levitas (Steve) of Asheville, Jim Mills, Jr. (Ibby) of Atlanta, and Mary Ann Mills (Jason Clay) of Arlington, Virginia; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The Rocky Mountain Institute or The Carter Center.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com