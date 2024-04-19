Obituaries

McMorries, Cynthia

1 hour ago

MCMORRIES (Read),

Cynthia Lowe "Cyncy"

Cynthia Read McMorries, also known as Cyncy, passed away on April 16, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 100. She was born on September 24, 1923, in Coral Gables, Florida, and was the beloved wife of a career Naval Officer, Edwin "Skip" McMorries.

Cynthia was a vivacious, formidable, and kind individual. She dedicated her life to her family, survived by her daughter, Melissa (Missi) McMorries; granddaughter, Kerry Read Lawrence; and grandsons, Michael Edwin Loftus and Wickliffe Eliot Simmons. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews. Her husband, Edwin "Skip" McMorries; and daughter, Cynthia Davis "Davie" Loftus, preceded her in death.

In her educational pursuits, Cynthia obtained a Bachelor of Arts in History from Duke University. She was a homemaker who found joy in being an artist and painter, a world traveler, and a lifelong learner.

A proud Episcopalian, Cynthia was a founder of St. Andrew's in the Pines Episcopal Church in Peachtree City, Georgia, where she worshipped for many years.

A service to celebrate Cynthia's life will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Canterbury Court Foundation, All Saints' Episcopal Church, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Leaf Cremation in Acworth, Georgia, is assisting with the funeral arrangements.

