MCCULLOUGH, Kenneth



Kenneth Rogers McCullough died peacefully on March 3, 2024 at the age of 81. Born on March 19, 1942, Ken was the son of the late Kenneth Harry McCullough and Evelyn Stewart Rogers McCullough. He spent his childhood years in Charlotte, North Carolina and attended Myers Park High School before moving to Atlanta in1958.



Ken graduated from North Fulton High School (1960) and Duke University (1964) where he played on the tennis team and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.



After graduation, he served in the Navy as a flight and tactical coordination officer. He was stationed OCS at the Naval Station Newport, RI and then assigned to Patrol Squadron 16 at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL. He deployed to Southeast Asia in support of the Vietnam War and was awarded two Air medals, the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Ken remained in the Navy Reserves after separation from active duty and retired as a Lieutenant Commander (LCDR).



While stationed in Jacksonville, FL he met his beloved wife Joanne who was teaching school. Their fond memories and stories from living at Villagewood created lifelong friendships. They married in 1969 and moved to Atlanta.



After his Navy service, Ken attended Emory Law School (1972) on the GI Bill and was Editor of the Law Review. He clerked at Powell, Goldstein, Frazer & Murphy and started Ervin, McCullough and Sherrill in 1974. He enjoyed the business/real estate side of the law firm which expanded to Glass, McCullough, Sherrill, and Harold in 1980, before becoming McCullough Sherrill in 1996. McCullough Sherrill then merged with the Chicago law firm of Seyfarth Shaw in 2000. As part of his law practice, Ken served as General Counsel of the Atlanta Apartment Association and the Georgia Apartment Association for over 30 years.



Ken was a member of Northwest Presbyterian Church, the Capital City Club, the Ameilia Island Club, the Buckhead Boys, the Midtown Alliance, the Atlanta Bar Association, and the Atlanta Apartment Association Hall of Fame.



After his retirement, Ken taught reading and tutored adolescents in the Fulton County Public After School Program. He treasured his time helping others and giving back to the community.



Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 47 Years, Joanne Brewer McCullough. He is survived by daughter,Catherine McCullough Austin (Cathy) and husband, William Edward Austin, Jr. (Ned) of Charlotte, NC; son, Kenneth Rogers McCullough, Jr. (Kip) and wife, Wendy Strauts McCullough of Atlanta, GA; and brother, James McCullough and wife, Jane Anne McCullough of Saratoga Springs, NY. He is also survived by four adoring grandchildren: Evelyn and William Austin and Andrew and Beckett McCullough.



Ken was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend known for his generous and fun loving spirit. He cherished his golf trips with his friends and was always ready for a good story and a good ribbing. Ken embodied integrity, generosity and selflessness. He loved his family beyond measure was incredibly proud of his four grandchildren.



A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2023 at H.M Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel at 4550 Peachtree Road NE Atlanta, GA 30319 (404) 261-3510.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 3525 Piedmont Road NE, Bldg. 5 Ste. 120, Atlanta, GA 30305.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com