Marshall, Jerry

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Jerry Lee Marshall will be held Friday, January 5, 2024, at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble in the chapel at 12:30 PM, on the day of service. He is survived by his daughters: Ashley E. Marshall, Tymeka J. Marshall, and Kimberley G. Marshall; granddaughters: Ariale B. Daniel, and Olivia Grace Kearney; brother: Anthony M. Freeman; other relatives and friends. Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, (404) 349-3000. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




