MANN (Moseman), Suzanne Louise



On January 21, 2024, Suzanne Mann passed away peacefully. She was 92. Born Suzanne Moseman in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was wife to John F. Mann Jr. She is survived by her children, Judy, Jim, Jeff and Stuart; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. All who knew her will remember her sharp wit, exuberant laugh, and love for her family. Her funeral will be a private ceremony for family members.



