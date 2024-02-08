Maier, Herman

MAIER III, Herman "Armin"



Herman "Armin" Maier, III, passed away on February 5, 2024. His spirit was strong but his heart was weak, and the Lord called him home. He was dearly loved by many, many friends and family for his vibrant personality, amazing wit, and brilliant memory for all things relevant to every person in the room. He always had the perfect story, whether funny or historical, for the situation at hand. His memory of details and historical facts, cars, planes, English history and beyond, through the years, was awe-inspiring to all who knew him.



Armin was born in Atlanta, on August 30, 1938, to Herman Armin Maier, Jr. and Marian Hammond Maier. He remembered fondly having a paper route through Ansley Park. He attended Grady High School and graduated in 1956. He grew up attending First Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. At Georgia Tech, he was in the Naval ROTC and fondly remembered his days at the SAE Fraternity. He was also Co-Chairman of the SAE Ramblin' Wreck Committee, which won a prize at a Homecoming Parade. One of his favorite sayings, consistent with his ever-present humility, was that he graduated Georgia Tech but he did so "Magna Cum Barely!"



After graduation, Armin moved to Rome, in 1967, where he spent the next 50+ years in the textile industry. On April 4, 1970, he married Florence Alden Morris of Augusta. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Rome, and an affiliate member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church. Armin was a wonderful, devoted Christian husband, father, and grandfather, with a heart for helping others. He was a Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church in Rome, GA, and was one of the founding members of Good Neighbor Ministries in Rome, and this ministry was near and dear to his heart.



He is survived by his wife, Alden Morris Maier; his children, Herman Armin (Karen) Maier, IV, of Mill Valley, California, Alden Berkeley (Rob) Maier, of Raleigh, NC, and Haynesworth Maier (Justin) Studstill, of Lakeland, GA; and his grandchildren, Georgia Marie Maier, Alden Elizabeth Parsons, Anna Berkeley Parsons, Bowen Maguire Parsons, Lauren Alden Studstill, Annalee Morris Studstill, and Benton Hill Studstill. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved aunt, Stella Brumby Hammond; his son, John Ryman Maier; his grandson, Tyler Maier Studstill; and his dear cousin, Frank Hawks Maier.



He will be incredibly missed by his family and many lifelong friends who loved him. His family will receive visitors at First Presbyterian Church in Rome, Friday, February 9, 2024, at 2 PM, with the funeral service to follow at 4 PM, at the First Presbyterian Church in Rome. Graveside services and interment will be at the Studstill Family Memorial Garden in Lakeland, GA, at 4 PM, on Saturday, February 10, 2024.



