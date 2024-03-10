LOWE, Walter J., PhD



Of Newtown Square, PA, passed on February 23, 2024.



Beloved spouse (Barbara DeConcini), cherished friend, brilliant teacher, supportive colleague.



Before retiring, Dr. Lowe served for thirty-five years as Professor of Systematic Theology at Emory University, in both the Candler School of Theology and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. As one of his graduate students writes, "Walt Lowe thought deeply and taught with electricity." His published works include numerous essays and several books, most notably, "Theology & Difference: The Wound of Reason".



A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Candler School of Theology, Emory University, Atlanta, GA 30322.



www.donohuefuneralhome.com, 610-353-6300.



