Long, Robert

Prominent Georgia banker, Robert R. Long, III, died on December 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness. He was 86 years old. A native of Atmore, Alabama, he was predeceased by his parents, Robert R. Long, Jr. and Vivian Crook Long.



After graduating from Escambia County High School, Bob received his bachelor's in finance from Auburn University. While attending Auburn, he was active in student life serving as a member of the Student Government Cabinet. He was a member of Sigma Chi social fraternity, was president of Omicron Delta Kappa, and a member of Spades, a secret honorary society.



One of Bob's proudest college memories was while playing for the Auburn University band. He stood up in a packed stadium, lifted his trumpet, and played "Tiger Rag!" The resulting noise and spirit of the crowd echoed in everyone's hearts, especially Bob Long's.



Upon graduation from Auburn, he served his country as a second lieutenant in the United States Army in Oklahoma and peace-time Korea.



Bob began his banking career at the Merchants National Bank in Mobile, Alabama (now Regions Bank.) After four years, he left the bank to attend The Harvard University Business School earning a master's in business administration.



Upon graduation from Harvard, he joined Trust Company of Georgia, which later became Trust Company Bank, SunTrust Banks and is now Truist Financial Corp.



Beginning as a trainee in 1967, he held various senior management positions with the bank in both Atlanta and Savannah. After a long and illustrious banking career, he retired in 2001 as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of SunTrust Banks in Georgia. As Bob was a natural teacher and committed to developing young bankers, he taught finance and banking courses part-time at Georgia State University, Morehouse University and The School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University.



Bob also held key leadership roles in many charitable and civic endeavors, serving as chairman or president of the Atlanta Cancer Society, Research Atlanta, the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, and the Brookwood Hills Community Club. He was a board member of the Savannah YMCA, Savannah Chapter of the Girl Scouts of America, The Savannah Science Museum, Savannah Chamber of Commerce, Morehouse School of Medicine, Morris Brown College, Rabun Gap Nacoochee School, Atlanta Boy Scouts, Buckhead Civic Association, Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. He served on the Finance Committee as Treasurer at St Luke's Church of Atlanta for many years.



A true Renaissance man, Bob had a passion for traveling, reading, painting, the best food, good wine, and playing chess online with his friends from all over the world. He treasured his family and friends, and they treasured him. He was always willing to offer thoughtful, wise and direct advice, but only if asked.



Bob is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Jane Hancock Long; two children, Robert R. Long, IV (Tracy Steen) and Caroline Tison Long Fooshee (Trace); his sister, Vivien Long Jones (Lauren); and his grandchildren, Lila Jane Long, Reese Long, Bob Fooshee, and Zan Fooshee.



A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atlanta on January 6, 2024 at 11 AM followed by a reception for friends and family in the Parish Hall of the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, https://www.stlukesatlanta.org/memorial-gifts/





