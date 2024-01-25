LEWIS, William Lawrence "Bill"



Rev. Bill Lewis of Stockbridge, GA, died January 22, 2024. He was born May 17, 1931, in Atlanta, to Dewey and Voyce Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Wheeler and Joyce Sorrow. He was married in 1955 to Elizabeth Cook Lewis, who he affectionately referred to as "Queen Elizabeth".



Bill graduated from O'Keefe High School in 1950, where he lettered in football, baseball and golf. He served his country in the United States Air Force for two years during the Korean War assigned to a Communications unit in North Africa and was honorably discharged following his service. He graduated from John Marshall Law School with an LLB degree in Law in 1955. He also attended Beulah Heights Bible College.



He began his real estate career in 1953 with Brewer-Head Company, which later merged with Sharp-Boylston Company. In 1973, he became co-owner and president of Barker, Lewis & Powell, Inc. After leaving the company in 1976, he entered into fulltime ministry. Rev. Lewis was a member of the Congregational Holiness Church, Inc., for more than 60 years and served the denomination in various executive capacities plus serving as pastor of three churches, the final one being Evangelistic Temple in East Point, GA.



He enjoyed playing golf throughout his life and was a member of the Senior Golfers Association of Atlanta for many years, his one shining moment was his only "Hole-in-One" in 2009 while playing in a SGAA event.



He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Tim and Tammy Lewis of McDonough; granddaughters, Chelsea and Jason Huyge of Hoschton, Chloe and Jordan Piland of Griffin; and five adorable great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Rhett Huyge, Sadie, Finley and Carsyn Piland; and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.



Funeral duties are being provided through A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA, with all gatherings occurring at their location, 2773 North Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.



Family will receive friends from 5-8 PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024.



Funeral will be held at 10 AM on Friday, January 26, 2024.



In lieu of flowers, it was his request that donations be made to the C.H.Church Inc. World Missions Dept., 3888 Fayetteville Hwy., Griffin, GA 30223, for churches to be built in Honduras in his honor.





