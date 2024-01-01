LEVINE, Ed



Ed Levine of Decatur, Georgia, (formally of Lilburn) died December 28. Born in Greenfield, New Jersey, to Ruth and Julius Levine. He spent his youth working at his family's gas station and later at their farm in upstate New York. He and his brother Burt, followed their sister, Shelia south to Atlanta, where he met his loving wife of 58 years, Nina.



Ed received his Bachelors in Education from the University of Alabama, and a Masters and Specialist degrees in Social Work from the University of Georgia. He loved helping kids live up to their potential as a teacher, coach and through his volunteer activities. His first job in Atlanta was at Ed S. Cook Elementary School, and later did social work with Dekalb County Schools.



He believed in positive reinforcement—"just brag on kids when they do well." He loved his children, always coaching, teaching, and entertaining them. He loved garage sales and flea markets, towing his kids around as they looked for antiques, coins, stamps, and his favorite antique postcards—which gave him a unique view of world events. He loved playing bridge and played regularly for over 60 years. He was always rating everything, especially food. "That bagel was a B+". He knew no stranger and would always help those in need, whether animals or people, and there were always animals in the house and even an occasional raccoon. On family trips it was normal to stop the station wagon to help a turtle cross the road.



Ed is survived by Nina; son, Jeoff and wife Min, son, Greg and partner David Gunderson; daughters, Kim and husband John Battaglia (deceased), and Pam; 11 grandchildren; sister, Shelia Gregor; and sister-in-law, Patsy Levine.



In lieu of flowers, send donations to PAWs Atlanta, World Wildlife Fund, or Trees Atlanta. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



