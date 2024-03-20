Leak, James

LEAK, III, James Pickett



James Pickett Leak, III, 91, of Atlanta passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2024. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved his dogs and excelled in creating lasting memories for all his family. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, grew up in Rockingham, North Carolina and graduated from Riverside Military Academy. During the Korean conflict, he served in the Army in the 11th Airborne Division then graduated from Bryant College. In 1956, he came to Atlanta and joined Grizzard Advertising. Following that he become president of Roy G. Booker & Company, then returned to Grizzard Advertising from which he retired.



Professional and civic group activities including Empty Stocking Fund Chairman through the Atlanta J.C.'s. in 1958, Atlanta Exchange Club, Mail Advertising Service Association, Atlanta Postal Customers Council, Direct Mail Advertising Association, Atlanta Advertising Club, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce MARTA Committee, and was a board member of the Atlanta Methodist Children's Home.



He was predeceased by his parents, James P. Leak, Jr., and Cornelia E. Leak. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Grizzard Leak; his brother, Robert E. Leak (Martha); his children, Vandie Enloe (Jeff) and Elaine Leak; grandchildren, Jamey Enloe, Tricia Burruss (Curtis) and Carley Bracewell (Adam); and great-grandchildren, Emmaline, Addison and Griffin Burruss. We are forever grateful for his faithful friend and caregiver who became a member of our family, David Livingston.



Visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2024 from 6:00-8:00 PM at A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, Georgia. Graveside Service Thursday, March 21, 2024, 1:00 PM at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1438 Sheridan Rd., Atlanta, Georgia 30324 or Canines For Kids at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.





