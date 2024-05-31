LEADER, Edward M.D.
1934-2024
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Dr. Edward Leader, a pioneering psychiatrist whose life's work transformed the understanding and treatment of trauma. Dr. Leader began his illustrious career at New York's Bellevue Hospital, the oldest public hospital in the US, in 1961, where he was exposed to a diverse array of severe psychiatric cases. His early experiences at Bellevue's psychiatric unit, which included a notorious prison ward, shaped his compassionate approach to mental health care. This is where he met a young Bellevue nursing student, Mary Leah Wool.
Dr. Leader was a critical voice in the field during a time when classical psychoanalysis dominated psychiatric practice. He advocated for a more nuanced understanding of trauma, recognizing the unique impact of traumatic experiences on each individual. His empathetic listening and innovative thinking provided solace and solutions to those grappling with the aftermath of trauma.
In 1966, Dr. Leader's expertise acquired a new dimension when he was drafted into the United States Army. As a Captain at the Medical Field Service School in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, he educated military doctors and specialists on the complexities of combat-related psychiatric conditions. His insights into the psychological toll of war on soldiers were groundbreaking and contributed significantly to military psychiatry.
Dr. Leader believed that every combat soldier experienced trauma, witnessing violence, death, and devastation. He dedicated himself to mitigating the effects of combat trauma, particularly focusing on the mental well-being of army physicians and enlisted men.
His legacy is one of unwavering commitment to those affected by trauma, be it in the bustling city of New York, the war zones of Vietnam, or the Atlanta VA Medical Center. Dr. Leader's contributions to psychiatry and education at the Emory University School of Medicine where he taught for 49 years have left an indelible mark on the field and on the lives of countless individuals. He will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his profound humanity.
We extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Leader's family, friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable life and work. His dedication to healing will inspire future generations of mental health professionals.
Edward Leader is remembered as a kind and supportive family man. He was predeceased by his parents, Clara and Albert Leader; and sisters, Florence Golub and Rhoda Rosenberg; and niece, Ellen Golub. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Wool Leader; siblings-in-law, Carl Golub, Martin Rosenberg, and Jack and Laura Wool; children, Drs. Susan and David Leader, Barbara and Barry Nicolau, Jane and Marc Ripps, and Ivy and Ben Newton; grandchildren, Dr. Jessica and David Fortín, Dr. Andrew Leader and Gillian Wallace, Julie and Todd Orlansky, Allison Leader and Nick Zylkuski, Frances and Spenser Gould, Gabriel Newton, and Dorothy Ripps; and great-grandchildren, Natalie Fortín, Theodore and Miles Leader-Wallace, Ilya Gould, and Lincoln Orlansky. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, Arianne and Robert Golub; Karen and Eric Menzie; Adam Rosenberg, Midori, Joel, and Clara Wool; and great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins, friends, and former colleagues. May memories of Edward Leader endure and forever be a blessing.
Graveside Service: Friday, May 31, 2024, at 3:45 PM, North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Rd., Atlanta, GA 30360. The family asks that you send donations in his honor to https://www.brothersforlife.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
