LAMP, Lynn Ardythe



Lynn Ardythe (Pennell, Jefford, Lester) Lamp passed away on March 28, 2024, at the age of 75. Survivors are husband, Richard; son, Joseph; daughter-in-law Kathy; granddaughters, Kayla and Hailey; sister, Lenora; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Poole Funeral Home, 1970 Eagle Drive, Woodstock, Georgia.



