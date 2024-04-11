KOCH, Christopher Paul "Chris"



1950 – 2024. Chris died peacefully, at his home, Friday, April 5, 2024. He was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and raised in Decatur, Georgia. Chris' interest in archaeology began as a young child when he found his first arrowhead while living in Tennessee. His passion led to a bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Georgia State University. He continued his education at the University of Toronto, where he received his master's and PhD also in Anthropology. Chris spent many years in Africa after completing his PhD and continued as a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi. During this period, Chris was a highly respected professional in his field, where he also mentored and encouraged many students to achieve their dreams. Chris' happiest days were working at Koobi Fora Field School in Turkana District, Northern Kenya, where he continued his passion for Archaeology and mentoring future archaeologists. While teaching at the University of Nairobi, Chris met his friend, James Gitau, who later moved to the United States and became his life-partner. Chris' achievements were not only limited to his work in Archaeology. He was also involved in many other endeavors including the African Studies Association as the Director, at Emory University, the Atlanta Beltline Project, politics, Atlanta history, and preservation and cultural resource management. Most recently, Chris continued his work as a FEMA consultant in Puerto Rico and St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, where he continues to have many friends and colleagues. Chris will be remembered by his friends for his wisdom, wit, and great jokes. He worked tirelessly until his last days. He was dear and lovely to everyone who knew him. He had beautiful smiles and great laughter. Chris is survived by his longtime friend and partner, James Gitau. He is also survived by his brothers, Matthew and Nick. Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Vilma; father, Albert; and his sister, Resa. It is with great pride, honor, and love that we celebrate the life of Chris Koch. Chris, always thinking of others first, touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. The family will be holding a private service and burial Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Georgia. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Grady Hospital at www.gradyhealthfoundation.org.





