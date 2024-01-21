KITE, Edmon Ernest



Edmon Ernest Kite, 91, of Lithia Springs, passed away January 17, 2024. He was born December 14, 1932. He retired from Delta Airlines, and is survived by his wife, Mary M. Kite; son, Phillip; and daughter, Melanie.



There will be no services. He is in the care of Roy Davis Funeral Home in Austell, GA.





