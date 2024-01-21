Obituaries

Kite, Edmon

1 hour ago

KITE, Edmon Ernest

Edmon Ernest Kite, 91, of Lithia Springs, passed away January 17, 2024. He was born December 14, 1932. He retired from Delta Airlines, and is survived by his wife, Mary M. Kite; son, Phillip; and daughter, Melanie.

There will be no services. He is in the care of Roy Davis Funeral Home in Austell, GA.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Roy Davis Funeral Home

5935 Mulberry Street SW

Austell, GA

30168

https://www.roydavisfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top