Kitchen, Brenda

KITCHEN (Cole), Brenda Ward



Brenda Cole W. Kitchen, a lifelong Cherokee County resident, born on October 25, 1944, lover of all things Halloween, gave her last witches cackle on January 14, 2024.



A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.



Preceded into the Great Pumpkin Patch in the sky by her parents, Don and Dot Cole; and her brother, Puddle. Survived by her husband, Rell; her beloved daughters, Denise (Phillip Sr.), Diahan (Joel); and bonus son, Gordon (Ronda). Devoted grandmother/nana to many including Phillip Jr., Emma, Evan, and Liam. Brenda adored her brother, Dewey (Ida), and her niece and nephews.



