Kitchen, Brenda

1 hour ago

KITCHEN (Cole), Brenda Ward

Brenda Cole W. Kitchen, a lifelong Cherokee County resident, born on October 25, 1944, lover of all things Halloween, gave her last witches cackle on January 14, 2024.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

Preceded into the Great Pumpkin Patch in the sky by her parents, Don and Dot Cole; and her brother, Puddle. Survived by her husband, Rell; her beloved daughters, Denise (Phillip Sr.), Diahan (Joel); and bonus son, Gordon (Ronda). Devoted grandmother/nana to many including Phillip Jr., Emma, Evan, and Liam. Brenda adored her brother, Dewey (Ida), and her niece and nephews.

Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA is honored to serve the Kitchen family.

