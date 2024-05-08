Kinsaul, Christie

KINSAUL (King), Christie Ann



Christie Ann King Kinsaul of Atlanta, GA, died on April 13, 2024. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Arvan of Avondale Estates, GA. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, J. Aulbert "Kinny" Kinsaul; and her son, John Aulbert Kinsaul.



A retired music educator, Christie was involved in musical activities most of her life as either a teacher, singer or director of various musical groups.



Christie was born March 29, 1931 in Abilene, TX, the daughter of the late Anna Christine Anderson King and James Cleborne King. She was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers, Ruth Arlene King Caffey, James Andrew King, Mildred Leota King LaRoque, James Cleborne King, Jr., and Alice Louvenia King Long.



Christie earned the Bachelor of Music degree from Hardin Simmons University in Abilene in 1952 and the Master of Music degree from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ, in 1954. Her first professional position was choral director at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, GA in 1954. She entered the church music field in 1963, serving as music director of the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, GA, where she organized and directed four choirs. In 1967 Christie was hired as director of the two children's choirs at the First Baptist Church in Swainsboro, GA.



In 1969, she became an elementary music specialist in the public schools of Emanuel County, GA. To prepare for this new role, Christie earned the Master of Education degree in 1971 and the Education Specialist Degree in 1974 from Georgia Southern College (now University) in Statesboro, GA. At the same time she developed classroom music instruction for grades K through three, and directed various children's choirs. From 1987 to 1989 she taught classroom music in grades K through seven, and directed the Snapfinger Elementary chorus in DeKalb County.



Throughout her career Christie conducted and sang in various community organizations, including community theater. She also taught piano and voice students, including some who received statewide recognition. One of her proudest achievements was serving as a founding member and president of the Emanuel County Arts Council, which raised money to establish an arts center for the performing and visual arts in Swainsboro, GA.



Post retirement activities included singing with the DeKalb Choral Guild, the Michael O'Neal Singers, and the Holy Trinity Parish Adult Choir. Christie was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish in Decatur, GA where she served as a volunteer receptionist for many years. She also served several terms as president of the Avondale Women's Club, was a member of the Avondale Garden Club, and was a board member and volunteer of DEAM (Decatur-area Emergency Assistance Ministry).



Christie lived her final 12 years at Canterbury Court CCRC in Atlanta, GA. At Canterbury she was known for her singing and piano-playing, her enjoyment of resident parties, her love of Atlanta Symphony concerts, her amazing Kentucky Derby hat creations, and her Halloween costumes that often left people guessing her identity.



A memorial service and reception celebrating the life of Christie King Kinsaul will be officiated by Rev. Taryn Strauss on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Monarch Pavilion of Canterbury Court, 3750 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. Ashes will be interred at the Holy Trinity Parish Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Residents Council of Canterbury Court (501(c)(3) EIN 27-3304976) for staff bonuses and scholarships.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com