King, James

Bud King, graduated from Stone Mountain High School, where programs were tailored to his unique needs. But he grew up not even a block from Tucker High School and, as a youngster, developed bonds with the school's coaches and players that would last decades. Tucker High School was his heart and life. Everything was Tucker High School, morning until night. He never missed a game in over 25 years. Bud was part of Tucker sports, every day, 365 days a year. If there was something going on, he was down there the whole day, every day. He never missed a football game, a basketball game, or a baseball game. He never met a stranger, whether in a ballpark or another city. He was the centerpiece of any group he was ever in. Bud was a magnetic person. Our family, and especially the Tucker community are broken-hearted and going to miss him.



Survivors include his brother, Jerry King; his sister, Jackie (Tim) Boles; his nephews, Richard King and Joshua Barrett; his niece, Amanda Cannon; great-nephew, TJ Cannon; and great-nieces, Mary Barrett, Lacey (Jacob) Cromer and Cheyanne Cannon.



The family of James "Bud" Jeffrey King will receive visitors, Sunday, March 10, 2024, from 4 PM to 8 PM, at A.S. Turner & Son's Funeral Home, at 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033. The memorial service will be on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 11:30 AM, held at the Rehoboth Baptist Church, at 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084.





