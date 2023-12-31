KESLER, Helyn



Helyn Hosch Kesler, age 69, of Decatur, Georgia, beloved mother, wife, grandmother and friend passed away on December 26, 2023 in Cumming, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hill Hosch and Bevelyn Howard Hosch. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Roger Stephen Kesler; and children, Amy Kesler Anthony (Cory), Candace Kesler McKee (David) and Stephen Howard Kesler (Anya); grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob and Mary Olive McKee and Reagan Anthony; sisters, Candace Hosch Smith, Holly Hosch Willoughby; and many nephews and nieces. Helyn served at First Baptist Church of Decatur and Briarcliff Baptist Church for many years on the administrative staffs. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, cooking, sewing, and reading all kinds of "trashy fiction." She was a 1972 graduate of Druid Hills High School and attended the University of Georgia. Helyn was the recipient of a liver transplant donated on January 1, 2014. Despite years of health complications, she loved life and those around her. A service in celebration of Helyn's life, officiated by Reverend Kurt Varney, will take place at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, Georgia on January 6, 2024 at 11 AM. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the DeKalb County Public Library System or Donate Life America (donatelife.net).





