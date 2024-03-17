Obituaries

Kendall, Susan



KENDALL (Richmond), Susan Gardes

Susan Kendall died at home in Midlothian, VA, on March 12, 2024, surrounded by her family at the age of 75. She spent 26 years as a library manager for Cobb County and was an active member of McEachern Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Steven Walter Kendall; daughters, Kimberly Kendall of New York City, and Kristen Allegood of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Mirian Allegood of Richmond, VA; sister, Ann Malkoff of Las Vegas, NV; and brother, Paul Gardes of Folsom, CA. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne Menges Gardes and George Austin Gardes; and older brother, George Gardes, Jr.

To express your condolences at AffinityFuneralService.com/Obituaries/Susan-Gardes-Kendall. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6, in Richmond.

