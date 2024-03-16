Keen, Gabrielle

KEEN (Rogers), Gabrielle "Gay"



Gabrielle "Gay" Rogers Keen, of Atlanta, GA, died peacefully in her home at an assisted living facility on February 4, 2024, following a stroke a few days earlier. She was born August 7, 1948, in Eufaula, Alabama, and spent her formative years there.



Gabrielle was predeceased in death by her parents, John C. and Gabrielle M. Rogers; and her husband, Harold "Sonny" Keen. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth R. Beitel (Decatur, GA). Her ashes will be buried in the Decatur Cemetery.



During her youth, due to having grandparents, uncles, aunts, and numerous cousins in north Georgia, Gabrielle's summers often included trips to the mountains for hiking, camping out, panning for gold, riding horses, and other adventures. Her cousins remember her as vivacious, fun-loving, and having a great sense of humor.



Gabrielle graduated from the University of Montevallo with a degree in Sociology and worked briefly at UAB Children's Hospital burn unit before moving to Athens, Georgia to pursue a master's degree at the University of Georgia School of Social Work. There she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and earned her degree in 1973. Moving to the Atlanta area, she was employed by Dekalb County School System as a Social Worker until her retirement.



During her time in Atlanta, Gabrielle enjoyed attending concerts, art exhibits, and playing ALTA tennis. She and her husband eventually moved to Eatonton, near Lake Oconee where they both enjoyed being surrounded by trees, water, birds, and nature. Returning to her faith, she became a member of Eatonton Presbyterian Church and also attended First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro.



Gabrielle was known by students, teachers, and counselors for her dedication and empathy. She received many cards and letters over the years from former students expressing their gratitude for all she did and how she supported them. Some even continued writing to her into their adulthood, often including pictures and news of their families.



Her family and friends will remember Gabrielle dearly for her light-hearted sense of humor, adventurous spirit, love of animals, passion for gardening and backyard birding, and her joyous sharing of the delight of it all.





