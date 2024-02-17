KEEFER, Ellis Benton



Ellis Benton Keefer, beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. He was 86 years old.



He was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to Ellis Benton Keefer, Sr., and Sarah West. Ellis attended John Carroll University, where he participated in their ROTC program while completing his degree. Following graduation, he accepted a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and attended Infantry Officer School at Ft. Benning, Georgia. He was later posted in Germany and eventually deployed to Vietnam during the war as a company commander. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service there and left the military as a Captain. Ellis then pursued a career in the insurance industry.



Ellis is survived by his wife, Donna; sister, Judy (Bill); his sons, Gregg (Christel) and Scott (Patti); his stepson, Buzz (Meg); his grandchildren, Jackie, James, Jenna, and Zoe; his step-grandchildren, Kristin and Kate; his four great-grandchildren; and cousin, George.



Ellis will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends. A private celebration of his life will be held in March.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com