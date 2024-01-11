JONES, Glenda Phagan



Glenda passed away on December 30, 2023, after a long battle with MS.



She was born on December 3, 1946 in Miami, Florida, the fifth of six children. The family moved to Eastman, Georgia, in 1963, where she graduated from Dodge County High in 1964. She worked primarily as a legal secretary while also attending night school at Middle Georgia College in Cochran, where she met her future husband, John who was in the Air Force.



They married on December 12, 1970, and moved to Atlanta so John could attend Georgia Tech, and later, law school. Glenda supported the family during that time working for law firms and attended night school to earn a teaching certificate.



The two then moved to Summerville, Georgia, where John was an Assistant District Attorney and Glenda taught high school. They returned to Atlanta with John working as an Assistant Attorney General and Glenda returning to King & Spaulding.



She was the first in her family to earn an undergraduate degree. First, in Finance at Middle Georgia College and then an MBA from Georgia State University. She used those degrees to work as a Financial Analyst at Georgia Power. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in midlife which curtailed her professional career.



She loved her two children, her husband, her friends and life itself. She was a kind and gentle soul much like her mother.



She is survived by her brother, Kent Phagan; her sister, Rose Anne Carter; husband, John; children, Craig Jones and Shelly Nunnally; and two grandsons, Landon Nunnally and Calvin Jones.



