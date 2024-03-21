Obituaries

Johnson, Gwen

1 hour ago

JOHNSON, Gwen

A Celebration Service in Loving Memory of Mrs. Gwendolyn Louise Hood Procter Johnson of South Fulton, Georgia, who passed March 16, 2024, will be held Saturday, March 23, 2024, 12:00 noon at Legacy Funeral Home, 8968 Fayetteville Road, Jonesboro, Georgia.

Interment, private. Gwen was an Atlanta native and a graduated from of Booker T. Washington High School, Class of 1952. She leaves to cherish in her memory three children, Annette Procter, Brenda Procter- Grant, Webster Procter, and daughter-in law Carol Peoples-Procter; five grandchildren, Webster Procter, Brandon Procter, Malcolm Procter, William Alex Procter, and Jacqueline Pothier; three great-grandchildren, Aurora Pothier, Aaron Pothier and Kairo Procter; and a host of other loving family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 11:45 AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc., (770) 477-2273.

