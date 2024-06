In Memoriam







Belinda D. Janota



September 30, 1949 – June 14, 2023







"On an Angel's wings you were taken,



But in my heart, you will stay,



And in God's light you will rest



Until we meet again on resurrection day."







"You're the Light of my Life."







I will always carry your memory in my heart.







Bob

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com