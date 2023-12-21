JACKSON, Queen Esther Hardnett



Mrs. Queen Esther Hardnett Jackson, 80, of East Point, wife of Mr. James C. Jackson, Jr.; mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, retired educator from Atlanta Public School Systems, Lifetime Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and faithful member of Friendship Community Church, passed away on December 15, 2023.



Public viewing will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023 from 12 noon until 6:00 PM in the chapel of F.L. Sims Funeral Home, 2968 East Point Street, East Point, Georgia 30344, with the family hour from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM.



Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Friendship Community Church, 4141 Old Fairburn Road, Atlanta, GA 30349. Interment Lincoln Cemetery.



