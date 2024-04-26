Obituaries

Irons, K'ythrn

IRONS, K'ythrn "Kathy"

Age 69, of Kennesaw, passed on April 20, 2024. Services on April 27, 2024, 11 AM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw.

Funeral Home Information

Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home

2950 North Cobb Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA

30152

