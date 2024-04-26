IRONS, K'ythrn "Kathy"
Age 69, of Kennesaw, passed on April 20, 2024. Services on April 27, 2024, 11 AM at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, Kennesaw.
Funeral Home Information
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA
30152
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/kennesaw-ga/winkenhofer-pine-ridge-funeral-home/7132?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
