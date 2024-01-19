Ingram, Walter

INGRAM, Jr., Pastor Walter Lee



Pastor Walter Lee Ingram, Jr., of Atlanta, GA, will have a Funeral Service on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11 AM, Mt. Pilgrim Miss. Bpt. Church, 1501 Newton Rd., Albany, GA 31701. Viewing will be Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 4 PM -7 PM, at Greater White Rock Bpt. Church (2128 Tilson Rd., Decatur, GA) and Friday, January 19, 2024, at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Home from 4 PM-7 PM, (435 Dunbar Ln., Albany, GA). Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com