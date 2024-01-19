Obituaries

Ingram, Walter

2 hours ago

INGRAM, Jr., Pastor Walter Lee

Pastor Walter Lee Ingram, Jr., of Atlanta, GA, will have a Funeral Service on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 11 AM, Mt. Pilgrim Miss. Bpt. Church, 1501 Newton Rd., Albany, GA 31701. Viewing will be Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 4 PM -7 PM, at Greater White Rock Bpt. Church (2128 Tilson Rd., Decatur, GA) and Friday, January 19, 2024, at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Home from 4 PM-7 PM, (435 Dunbar Ln., Albany, GA). Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top