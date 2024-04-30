Obituaries

Huff, Orestes

1 hour ago

HUFF, Orestes Charles "Bud"

Orestes Charles "Bud" Huff passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Marietta, Georgia. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 2 at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park in Marietta. Mr. Huff proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 1946 through December 1951, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30+ years of service. Mr. Huff was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Catherine Huff; and his sister, Edna Pursley. He is survived by his four daughters, Sandra Jones, Deborah Huff, Christy Durrah, and Cathy Huff; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and his loving sister, Ruth Trippe. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

