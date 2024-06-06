Obituaries

Howell, Bessie

1 hour ago

HOWELL, Bessie L.

Age 90, of Forest Park, GA, passed on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Funeral, Friday, June 7, 2024, 1 PM, at Greater Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church, Atlanta. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Riverdale.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

