Howard, Karen

Karen Morgan Howard, age 71, passed into the embrace of the Lord on February 4, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on April 13, 1952, in Chattanooga, TN, Karen was the beloved daughter of William and Betty Jo Morgan.



Karen was predeceased by her husband, Nick; and is survived by daughter, Morgan Howard; grandson, Jack Walraven; stepsons, Britt and Greg Howard; stepdaughter, Robin Bell; and sister, Sandra Morgan; as well as many loving friends.



Karen Morgan Howard leaves behind a legacy of love, beauty, and strength. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. May her spirit continue to inspire kindness and resilience in the hearts of those she leaves behind.



A Memorial Service for Karen will be held on Saturday, February 17, at 10 AM, at the Mikell Chapel in St. Phillip's Cathedral, with a brief visitation to follow in the church's Court of Gratitude.



