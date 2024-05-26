HORD, Ann J.



Ann J. Hord, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, at the age of 94.



Ann was born in Woodruff, SC, to Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Jones. Ann graduated from Winthrop University with a teaching degree and a specialization in Home Economics. She married Howard Eugene "Gene" Hord on July 25, 1951. In the coming years, Ann and Gene welcomed two sons and two daughters. After moving numerous times due to job promotions for Gene within Southern Bell, Ann and Gene took roots in Atlanta, in 1967. Ann was very active in the PTA, music lessons, sports and church. In 1970, Ann joined the American Red Cross where she was an emergency room volunteer at Dekalb Medical Center for 25 years. She then joined the hospital's auxiliary for the next 15 years, eventually serving on the auxiliary's board.



Ann was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was very active in her community and enjoyed reading, travel, cooking, sewing and college football. She had a curiosity for life and was a great story teller.



Ann is survived by her brother, William Jones (Sharon) of Wichita Falls, TX; a son, Richard Hord (Angie) of Ellijay, GA; a daughter, Barbara Shannon (Kevin) of Chamblee, GA; and a daughter, Becky Dominguez (Ray) of Doraville, GA; seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son, Robert Hord; and her husband, Howard Eugene Hord.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Park Springs Retirement Community on Saturday, June 29, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross.





