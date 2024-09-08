HOLDER, Penelope E.
Penelope (Penny) Perkins Holder of Roswell was born on January 29, 1936, and transitioned on August 28, 2024, at Wellstar Tranquility Hospice, holding the hand of her husband, Maxwell as she passed. Please visit https://www.northsidechapel.com/obituaries/Penelope-Holder/#!/TributeWall to leave condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Fulton Comunity Charities.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA
30075
https://www.northsidechapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
The Latest