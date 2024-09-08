Obituaries

Holder, Penelope

1 hour ago

HOLDER, Penelope E.

Penelope (Penny) Perkins Holder of Roswell was born on January 29, 1936, and transitioned on August 28, 2024, at Wellstar Tranquility Hospice, holding the hand of her husband, Maxwell as she passed. Please visit https://www.northsidechapel.com/obituaries/Penelope-Holder/#!/TributeWall to leave condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Fulton Comunity Charities.

