HILL, Thelma



Celebration of Life Service for Thelma Ruth Hill, of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Service will be live-streamed via YouTube. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be one hour prior to the service.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com