Obituaries

Hill, Thelma

1 hour ago

HILL, Thelma

Celebration of Life Service for Thelma Ruth Hill, of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Service will be live-streamed via YouTube. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be one hour prior to the service.




Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

