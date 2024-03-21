HILL, Thelma
Celebration of Life Service for Thelma Ruth Hill, of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, March 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Service will be live-streamed via YouTube. Interment; Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be one hour prior to the service.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
