Hardin, Fredrick

HARDIN, Dr. Fredrick F.



Dr. Frederick F. Hardin of Atlanta, passed away on December 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family members. Fred was born on August 25, 1929 in Tallulah, Louisiana, to parents Isidore Rosenzweig and Flora Lee Hardin Rosenzwieg.



Fred graduated from Tallulah High School and was president of his senior class. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a BS, and Louisiana State Medical School with an MD. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army and served at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, as well as serving in South Korea and Japan. Fred was a resident in Dermatology for three years at the University of Virginia and practiced dermatology at Piedmont Hospital for 35 years. He was a member of the Atlanta Clinical Society, Georgia Dermatology Society (President), Fulton County Medical Society, American Academy of Dermatology, North American Clinical Dermatology Society (Treasurer) and the International Dermatologic Surgery Society.



Fred was also a member of Cherokee Town & Country Club, Atlanta Yacht Club and Amelia Island Plantation Club.



He was married for fifty-eight years to Mary Ellen Seibert Hardin who preceded him in passing.



Fred is survived by six children: William, Carol Sohl (Duane), Jeffery (Ding), Susan Lesesne, Gregory (Tena), Julia. He was predeceased by his son, Andrew.



He is survived by his grandchildren: Christopher, Casey and Chad Lesesne, and Morgan and Ava Hardin.



He is also survived by his caregivers, Dawn James, Monique and Delia.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Rudy, Tommy, Bobby and Max; as well as cousins, Bootsie, Paul and Jenny.



Fred and his wife, Mary Ellen travelled extensively. He enjoyed tennis, golf, sailing, skiing, ancient history, art, architecture, photography and lively conversation.



A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at Lenbrook, 3747 Peachtree Rd., at 11 AM, on Saturday, January 13, 2024.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com