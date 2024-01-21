Hanes, John David

HANES, Dr. John David



Dr. John David Hanes, 80, passed away on January 6, 2024, in Evans, GA. A celebration of his life will be held at Church of the Holy Comforter in Martinez, GA, on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow. Another gathering for family and friends in Atlanta will take place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 11 AM, at the Capital City Club - Downtown.



Born on May 8, 1943, in Atlanta, GA, David was the first son of Ottis Eugene Hanes and Katharine Galloway Smith. He grew up in Atlanta, graduated from The Westminster Schools ('61), and later graduated from Vanderbilt University ('65).



During college David met his future wife, Dixie Ann, during a visit to Montgomery in 1962. They reconnected during David's time at Emory University Medical School, and they were married on June 14, 1969, in Montgomery, AL.



David graduated medical school in 1970. After completing medical school, David did a residency in radiology and a fellowship in nuclear medicine at Emory. David spent his career on staff at Emory University School of Medicine, serving patients at Grady Hospital and the Armed Forces Examining Station before retiring in 1995.



David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dixie Ann; daughters, Margaux Hanes Brown (Daryl), and Katharine Hanes (John Nettles); brother, Thomas Eugene Hanes (Amany); and grandchildren, Hudson David Brown, Pilar Addison Brown, Richard Greenwood "Woods" Hewlett, and Ann Kendall Hewlett. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the caregivers who attended to David's needs in the last years of his life.



David's body was donated to Emory University School of Medicine. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Weens-Leigh Endowment Fund at Emory University School of Medicine, supporting radiology education. Contributions can be made online at https://together.emory.edu/Dr.Hanes or sent to Emory University School of Medicine's Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, Weens-Leigh Endowment, 1762 Clifton Rd., NE, Suite 2400, Atlanta, GA 30322.



