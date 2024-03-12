Hamrick, Charlie

HAMRICK, Jr., Charlie Grady



Charlie Grady Hamrick, Jr., of Atlanta, Georgia entered his eternal rest on March 7, 2024, at 87 years of age. Grady was born and raised in Thomaston, Georgia. He grew up in a home with his parents, two older sisters and a large extended family. He was the adored only son and the responsibility of his sisters while his parents worked in the textile mill in town. He met his future wife, Jackie Wade, in high school. She was a majorette and he was a drummer in the high school band. They were married on Christmas Day, 1955 at home and were married for 68 years. Their married life took them to Atlanta, San Francisco and to Jacksonville, Florida, where they resided the majority of their lives. They returned to the Atlanta area in their later years to be closer to family. Grady worked in the industrial rubber supply industry his entire career. He enjoyed his work, a good game of golf playing with his foursome and keeping a well manicured lawn. He was a long-time member of a Baptist Church and could be found there serving as an usher or with finances. Grady is survived by his wife, Jackie; and his daughter, Terri (Keith) Davidson. He was greatly loved by his grandchildren, Brittany (Kenny) Goepp, Chase (Brittany) Davidson, Caroline (Landon) Rives; and his great-grandchildren, Maggie, Morgan, and Mary Katherine Goepp, Brooks and Walker Davidson and Austin Rives. Grady will be remembered for many things but especially for the love he had for his wife, Jackie, and his family, and for the care he gave them. He was a man of humility, integrity and incredible generosity. The service honoring his life will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at Second-Ponce De Leon Baptist Church at 10:00 AM in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bible Study Fellowship International, designating Second-Ponce De Leon Baptist Church, Women and Children- Class Number 6231 using this link. Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements.



