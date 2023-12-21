HAAG, Jayne



Jayne Ann Haag, 87, of Johns Creek, GA, formerly of Rochester, MN, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Jayne was born July 6, 1936 in Kankakee, IL to Wayne and Leonie (Turk) Gray. She was a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School and then moved up to Rochester, where she was a graduate of Rochester Junior College. Jayne began a lifelong career with IBM, where she was a secretary, an executive secretary and eventually a secretary manager. While working at IBM, Jayne met Dyrald Haag and they were later united in marriage on May 26, 1966 at St. Johns Catholic Church. Jayne was a dedicated IBM employee. She loved to travel, especially to Maui and Florida. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, loved all animals, was a huge Northwestern University fan and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Jayne was a devoted grandmother, and adored her two grandchildren. She was caring, loving and had a humble and giving heart. Jayne was a huge benefactor to many charities, and she was always hoping to make a difference for someone else. Her bright, caring spirit will be missed.



Jayne is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Dyrald; son, Jim (Mary) Haag of Rochester; grandchildren, Shayne Haag of Rochester and Summer Haag and her fiancé, Kris Stelter of Rochester. Jayne was preceded in death by her two sisters, Adrienne "Lee" Hunter and Mary Lou Paxton; and by her parents, Wayne and Leonie.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held11:00 AM on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1114 3rd St. SE, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Father James Berning will be the celebrant with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mackenfuneralhome.com



