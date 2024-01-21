GRULKE, Donald Thomas "Don"



Donald "Don" Thomas Grulke passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024 at his home in Tucker, Georgia.



Don was born in Beloit, Wisconsin to Ethel and Albert Grulke on February 11, 1930. He lived in Beloit for many years until attending Marquette Universary in Milwaukee. While at Marquette Don reconnected with an old high school friend, Patricia Mae Lancaster who was in nurse's training. They were married on August 2nd 1952 and the two of them moved back to Beloit after graduating.



Don worked for the William Carter Company for many years working his way up from salesman to Regional District Manager. During his career he moved to Houston, Texas and then Atlanta, Georgia. After retirement, Don enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as working in his yard and around the lake they lived on since 1968. He was also part of the neighborhood lake committee and served as president for many years.



Don is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat"; and seven children: Bridget, Tom, Jim, Mary, John "Jack", Jill and Paul; as well as 13 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren, who were the loves of his life.



Don was preceeded in death by his mother, Ethel; father, Albert; and older brother, Albert Junior. There will not be a service at this time. Donations may be sent to American Diabetes Association.



