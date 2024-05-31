GRIFFIN, Henry A.



Mr. Henry A. Griffin of Atlanta, Georgia passed on Friday, May 24, 2024. The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Lincoln Cemetery Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314. A viewing from our Chapel will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024, from 11:00 AM-7:00 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence on the day of service at 10:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.



