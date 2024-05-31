Obituaries

Griffin, Henry

1 hour ago

GRIFFIN, Henry A.

Mr. Henry A. Griffin of Atlanta, Georgia passed on Friday, May 24, 2024. The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Lincoln Cemetery Chapel. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30314. A viewing from our Chapel will be held on Friday, May 31, 2024, from 11:00 AM-7:00 PM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence on the day of service at 10:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

